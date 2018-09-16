Who is Prashant Kishore?

Prashant Kishor (center). Prashant Kishor (center).

Prashant Kishore is an election strategist who is credited for helping Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), win an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections. This was Kishore’s second association with the BJP after successfully devising their campaign for the 2012 Gujarat assembly elections which saw Modi becoming chief minister for the third time. On Sunday, Kishore joined Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JDU) ahead of the party’s state executive meeting in Patna.

Born in 1977, Kishore is a public health expert. Before making a name for himself in politics, he had spent eight years working at the United Nations. His work with the BJP during the Gujarat elections of 2012, and during the 2014 general elections had earned him the phrase of being the “most trusted strategist in the Narendra Modi organisation.”

During the 2014 elections, Kishore was credited with creating several marketing and campaigning strategies for the BJP which included the ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign, ‘Manthan’ and social media interventions. He founded the Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), a non-profit organisation that consisted of around 200 young professions from top colleges and companies in the country. They carried out BJP’s marketing and social media campaign in 2014.

Kishore broke away from the BJP in 2015 and reformulated the CAG as Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). He joined Nitish Kumar and strategised the election campaign for his party during the Bihar Assembly elections.

In 2016, Kishore joined the Congress with the objective of helping Captain Amarinder Singh win the Punjab Assembly elections. The historic win of the Congress in the state is to a large extent credited to the work done by Kishore and his team.

The following year he was employed by the Congress ahead of the UP Assembly elections. However, he failed to influence the party’s victory and the BJP made made a sweeping inroad into the state.

Currently, he is working with the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh. “Excited to start my new journey from Bihar,” Kishore tweeted out on Sunday morning, ahead of formally joining the JD(U) in the presence of Nitish Kumar.

