Conservative Party MP Phillip Lee defected to the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party, minutes before a crucial Brexit vote on Tuesday, leading to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson losing a working majority in the UK Parliament.

The Bracknell MP took his seat on the Opposition benches as Johnson began addressing the House of Commons. “The party I joined in 1992 is not the party I am leaving today, Lee said, accusing his former party of “Political manipulation, bullying and lies.”

Lee, born on 28 September in England, served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for youth justice, victims, female offenders and health at the Ministry of Justice.

Phillip began his political career through local politics. After joining the Conservatives in 1992, he became a member of its executive board in 1997 and its deputy chairman in 2005. He won the Bracknell seat as a Conservative in the 2010 general election.

Lee was opposed to Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum. He resigned from the government in July 2018 as a response to the government’s Brexit handling. He warned that the approach to Brexit would damage businesses in his constituency and that he could not support the government’s opposition to the submission of the final deal to a parliamentary vote.

In his Bracknell constituency, Phillip Lee campaigned for better services and facilities, called for improved health service outcomes and lobbied for better transport links.

The Bracknell MP studied biology and anthropology at King’s College in London and then went on to study medicine at Imperial College in London.