Who is Om Birla, NDA’s candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker?

Om Birla is a BJP leader and Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from the Kota constituency in Rajasthan. He was re-elected for a second term after defeating Congress’s Ramnarayan Meena by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes. The NDA has proposed the 56-year-old’s name for the post of Speaker — elections will be held on Wednesday.

Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, Birla served three terms as a legislator in the Rajasthan Assembly. He was elected to the 12th, 13th and 14th state assemblies in 2003, 2008 and 2013 respectively.

Active in student politics from an early age, Birla was president of the student union at the Government Senior Secondary School, Gumanpura, in 1979.

Birla has been associated with the BJP since a young age. He served as district president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party, for four years. He was then appointed as Rajasthan state president of the organisation for six continuous years before being elevated to national vice-president of All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for another six years.

Birla has previously served as director of Coal India, chairman of Rajasthan State Cooperative Consumer Association and vice president of National Cooperative Consumer Association.

He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh due to his active participation in Ram Mandir construction movement.