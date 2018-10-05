Who is Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad?

In this Picture, Activist Nadia Murad speaks with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a meeting in Athens. (AP Photo) In this Picture, Activist Nadia Murad speaks with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a meeting in Athens. (AP Photo)

Human rights campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her work against sexual violence in conflicts around the world. Born and raised in Kocho, a village Northen Iraq, Murad was enslaved and tortured by Islamic State militants in 2014, and lost 18 members of her family. Murad, who belongs to the Yazidi minority was repeatedly subjected to rape and other abuses while being kept in captivity. She was even forced to marry a Jihadist.

After a three-month nightmare, Murad managed to flee with the help of an organisation that assists Yazidis and reached Germany, where she lives presently. Following her escape, she chose to speak openly about her suffering. She also founded and dedicated herself to an initiative called ‘Our Peoples’ Fight’. She, together with members of the Yazidi community, are currently working to bring the Islamic State before the International Criminal Court.

In 2016, she was named the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. Slight, and soft-spoken, Nadia has now become a global voice who campaigns for justice for her people. She also campaigns for acts committed by jihadists to be recognised internationally as genocide.

Her courageous book, The Last Girl, speaks about her peaceful childhood in rural Iraq, the Islamic State-led genocide, the destruction of her community, and her escape to Germany. Nadia is also the recipient of Havel Human rights prize

