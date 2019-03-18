Who is Mridula Sinha?

Mridula Sinha is the first woman Governor of Goa with a full-time charge. She was born on November 27, 1942, at Chhapra village in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

A renowned Hindi writer, Sinha contributes regular columns in national and regional Hindi newspapers, periodicals and magazines.

She is the former president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also the former chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB), Ministry of Human Resource Development. She had actively participated in ‘Samagra Kranti’, led by Jai Prakash Narayan.

She completed her post graduation in psychology and did B.Ed thereafter. She was a college lecturer at Dr S K Sinha Women’s College, Motihari, Bihar and later on served as the principal of Bhartiya Shishu Mandir at Muzaffarpur.

Sinha is married to Dr Ram Kripal Sinha, a college lecturer in Muzaffarpur who later served as a Cabinet minister in the Government of Bihar.

Sinha has written more than 46 books in various disciplines. Her contributions include ‘Jyon mehandi ko rang’ (novel), ‘Nayi Devyani’ (novel), ‘Gharwaas’ (novel) and many more. She has also written a biography on late Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia.

‘Sakshatkar’, ‘Ek Diye Ki Diwali’, ‘Apna Jeevan’ are some of her story collections. She has also written essays for children namely ‘Aine ke saamne’, ‘Maanvi ke Naate’ and ‘Bihar Ki Lok Kathaye’.