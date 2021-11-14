Who is Malvika Sood, the philanthropist who has announced her entry into Punjab politics?

Actor Sonu Sood Sunday announced that his sister Malvika Sood Sachar will “serve people of Punjab”, enter politics and contest the 2022 Punjab polls. He added that while it was yet to be decided which political party she will contest for, it will most probably be from Moga Assembly constituency where Malvika currently lives with her family. It is also the Sood family’s native hometown.

Who is Malvika Sood Sachar?

Youngest of three siblings, Malvika Sood Sachar (38) is a prominent philanthropist in Moga town, known for her social work in the education and health sectors. Her elder brother Sonu Sood is an actor-philanthropist and their eldest sister Monika Sharma, a pharmaceutical professional, is settled in the US.

Malvika and Sonu together run the Sood Charity Foundation in memory of their late parents Shakti Sagar Sood and Saroj Bala Sood who passed away in 2016 and 2007, respectively.

Sonu Sood and Malvika at a press conference in Moga. (Express Photo) Sonu Sood and Malvika at a press conference in Moga. (Express Photo)

A qualified computer engineer, Malvika runs an IELTS coaching centre in Moga and provides free English coaching to needy students. She is married to Gautam Sachar, and the couple takes care of the charity projects run by the foundation. “Currently, we are supporting the education of more than 20,000 underprivileged students across the country and also financing the surgeries of needy patients,” says Sachar, also an educationist.

During the Covid lockdown, Malvika had also organised free online classes for underprivileged students. Her father used to run a shop Bombay Cloth House in Moga’s Main Bazaar and her mother was an English lecturer at DM College in the city.

After the pandemic broke out, the siblings distributed hundreds of bicycles to needy students and labourers in Moga. Malvika also started the ‘Mera sheher, meri zimmewari’ (My city, my responsibility) campaign for Moga under the foundation.

Malvika Sood at a Moga school ( Malvika Sood at a Moga school ( Facebook /Malvika Sood)

In an interview with The Indian Express, Malvika had said that they were very proud of their Punjabi roots and the values of ‘sewa’ (serving others) were inculcated in them by their parents. “My brother helped migrants during Covid because we cannot see anyone in pain. That’s what our parents taught us and the Punjabiyat we have in us,” she said. “We miss our parents. We wish they were here to see and feel proud of what he (Sonu) is doing for those in need,” she had said.

Sonu said his sister “always had her own journey” and will contest to serve the people of Punjab. “She is prepared to serve people of Punjab because she wants to return the love and respect people have given to our family. Moga is where we have grown up. It is our hometown, so most probably she will contest from here only,” said Sonu, addressing a press conference at Sood House in Moga on Sunday.

After announcing that she will enter politics, Malvika said, “We have been working prominently in health and education sectors already. Solving issues related to hospitals and schools will be my priority. It is clear that I will contest from Moga, but we are yet to take a call from which party I will contest. Our motive should be to improve the system for common people, not political party.”