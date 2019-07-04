Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who took over as Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) in December last year, will table the Economic Survey of India before Parliament today. This is the new Narendra Modi government’s as well as Subramanian’s first Economic Survey.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian has succeeded Arvind Subramanian who stepped down before the end of his term citing “pressing family commitments”. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as CEA for a period of three years.

Who is Krishnamurthy Subramanian?

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian is a prominent name in the Indian banking sector. He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management

Along with his CEA role, Subramanian also serves as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

He holds a PhD from the prestigious financial economics institute University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian was named to the Honor Roll of the Institute for being a batch topper during his MBA at the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

His research in banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance has been published in the world’s leading journals.

Before assuming CEA’s post, Subramanian was a leading commentator in the media. He appeared as an expert for NDTV and UTV-Bloomberg, and as a featured columnist with The Economic Times and Mint and penned the Reasonomics column for The Financial Express.

Two days ago, Subramanian tweeted his excitement to table his first Economic Survey in Parliament.

Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government's first – Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 2, 2019

The Economic Survey is tabled a day before the budget and contains a summary of the performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

Given that the Indian economy is going through a rough patch, this year’s Economic Survey will be keenly watched for a new bunch of big ideas under the new CEA.

The first full-fledged budget of the Union Government will be tabled on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.