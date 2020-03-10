Jyotiraditya Scindia: The Gwalior royal at the centre of turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the BJP later on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the BJP later on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Former Union minister and four-time Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is at the centre stage of the crisis in the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, resigned from the party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sources told The Indian Express that Scindia’s resignation comes over tussle for two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, and the post of the state Congress chief, which is currently held by Nath.

Who is Jyotiraditya Scindia?

Jyotiraditya Scindia hails from a princely family of Gwalior. His father Madhavrao Scindia was the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior, a title which he held until 1971. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia was the great-granddaughter of Prime Minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski.

Born on January 1, 1971, Scindia completed his BA (Economics) from Harvard University, Cambridge, in 1993 and MBA from Graduate School of Business of Stanford University in 2001. Follow Madhya Pradesh government crisis LIVE Updates

After giving up his princely titles in 1971, Madhavrao Scindia had joined Bharatiya Jan Sangh (now Bharatiya Janta Party) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Later in the decade, he joined the Congress party and went on to represent his constituency nine times. He represented Guna till his death in September 2001, which marked the entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia into politics. He fought the bye-election from his father’s constituency in 2002 and won the seat.

He was re-elected from Guna Lok Sabha seat in 2004 general elections. In 2007, he was appointed the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. He was elected for a third Lok Sabha term in 2009 and became Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Scindia is one of the richest ministers of India. He claims to be the sole inheritor of his father’s assets of Rs 20,000 crores.

He got married on December 12, 1994, to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, the daughter of the royal family of Gaekwad Maratha. He has a son and a daughter.

Like his father, Scindia is also a cricket enthusiast and was the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. Madhavrao Scindia was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 1990 to 1993.

Interestingly, his father was part of a rebellion in 1996 and had floated a separate political outfit called Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress, which was part of the third front government in 1996. However, he returned to the Congress fold later.

Today also marks the 75th birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia. The Congress remembered the late leader through a post on its Twitter handle.

