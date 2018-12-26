Who is Jyoti Randhawa?

One of the top golfers in the country, Jyoti Singh Randhawa was on Wednesday arrested on charges of poaching in Uttar Pradesh. According to preliminary information, a .22 rifle and a vehicle bearing Haryana registration number were recovered from Randhawa.

He was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. Randhawa, who has 16 professional title wins to his name, including eight of them on the Asian Tour, shot into the limelight after finishing joint runners-up on the European Tour at the 2004 Johnnie Walker Classic, the best performance of his career so far.

A three-time winner at the prestigious Indian Open, Randhawa’s form has been on the wane and the last time he won a major title was back in 2009 — the Thailand Open. Randhawa won seven titles on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), earning him laurels in the domestic circuit.

He also has a Japan Tour title to his credit and topped the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2002. The Delhi-based golfer was married to actress Chitrangada Singh for 13 years before the couple got divorced in 2014. They have a son, named Zorawar, from the marriage.

Randhawa was born on May 4, 1972, in New Delhi and was a natural athlete right from the very beginning and excelled in sports such as swimming and shooting. He started his professional career in golf in the year 1994, after his victory in the All India Amateur Championship in 1993. After Jeev Milkha Singh, Randhawa is touted by many as the second best Indian golf player.