Who is Justice N V Ramana?

Justice N V Ramana, who will take over as the 48th Chief Justice of India next month, was born into a humble family of agriculturalists in Ponnavaram Village, Krishna district in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Ramana enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983.

As a lawyer, he practiced in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Central Administrative Tribunal, AP state administrative tribunal and the Supreme Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters, with specialisation in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws.

Besides serving on the panel of counsel for various government bodies, he also put in time as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government, Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad, and as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Ramana was elevated as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and was Acting Chief Justice of AP HC from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana served as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court with effect from September 2, 2013 from where he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court with effect from February 17, 2014.\

Justice Ramana headed SC benches which dealt with matters like the fast tracking of trials in cases against legislators, and restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

In March 2020, a bench headed by him rejected prayers to send petitions challenging the abrogation to a larger bench.

In a more recent ruling, a bench headed by Justice Ramana said the restriction against grant of bail in a stringent law like The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 “per-se does not oust the ability of Constitutional Courts to grant bail on grounds of violation” of a fundamental right like the right to speedy trial.

A constitution bench headed by him also rejected the curative petitions filed by the convicts in the 2012 December gangrape and murder case, finally paving the way for their execution.

Justice Ramana will remain in office as CJI till August 26, 2022.