Who is Jerry Linenger

Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger, who flew on the Russian space station Mir that operated in low Earth orbit from 1986 to 2001 for five months, is in India to take part in the Chandrayaan-2 live telecast on the National Geographic Channel.

As Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft readies to touch down near the Moon’s uncharted south pole, Linenger said “It’s a fantastic mission, everybody should be so excited. And I’m going to be sitting on the edge of my seat. And it’s a privilege for me to be here, lending some expertise to that live broadcast.” Follow Chandrayaan-2 LIVE updates

Born on January 16, 1955, and raised in East Detroit, Michigan, Linenger joined astronaut selection Group 14 at the Johnson Space Center on August 1992. He flew on STS-64 (September 9–20, 1994) aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. Following his first mission, in January 1995, he began training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, in preparation for a long-duration stay aboard the Russian Space Station Mir.

During his stay aboard Space Station Mir, Linenger became the first American to conduct a spacewalk from a foreign space station and in a non-American made spacesuit. During the five-hour walk, he and his Russian colleague tested for the first time ever the newly designed Orlan-M Russian-built spacesuit, installed the Optical Properties Monitor (OPM) and Benton dosimeter on the outer surface of the station, and retrieved for analysis on Earth numerous externally mounted material-exposure panels.

Linenger retired from NASA in January 1998. Linenger is presently a member of the Alumni Associations of the US Naval Academy, University of Southern California, Wayne State University School of Medicine, and University of North Carolina, the Association of Naval Aviation, the U.S. Navy Flight Surgeons Association, the Aerospace Medicine Association, the American Medical Association, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the Society of US.