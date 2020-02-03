Who is Iraq’s new Prime Minister?

Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi was named as Iraq’s new Prime Minister. Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi was named as Iraq’s new Prime Minister.

Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi has been named as the new Prime Minister of Iraq in the backdrop of anti-government protests which resulted in the resignation of his predecessor, Abdul Mahdi.

The new face of the Iraqi government is a former Minister of Communications and a member of parliament until 2005. He is also the cousin of former prime minister and vice president Iyad Allawi.

Allawi has been given 30 days to form a new government. He will be the prime minister until early elections are held in Iraq. The dates are yet to be announced.

Immediately after his appointment, the prime minister expressed support for the anti-government protests.

He released a pre-recorded video of himself on his social media account supporting the Iraqi people and their willingness to protest. He has also promised to reduce corruption and fulfil other demands of the protesters.

The Iraqi protests have killed at least 420 people and injured more than 17000. They represent a fight against the country’s corruption and high levels of unemployment.

