Who is International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath?

Gita Gopinath became the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to be appointed as chief economist of the International Monetary Fund. She is currently serving as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University and will be taking over as IMF chief economist after Maurice Obstfeld retires in December.

Born and brought up in India, Gopinath is a US citizen and an overseas citizen of India. She pursued her PhD in Economics from Princeton University in 2001 following her MA degrees from both the University of Washington and Delhi School of Economics. She did her undergraduate studies in Bachelors in Arts program from Delhi University.

After completing her PhD, Gopinath subsequently joined the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business as an Assistant Professor. She joined Harvard in 2005 and, later, became a tenured Professor at the Ivy-league institute in 2010.

Gopinath is the co-editor of the American Economic review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). She is also the co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with Former IMF Economic Counsellor Kenneth Rogoff. Having authored more than 40 research articles on a wide range of topics such as exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crisis, monetary policy, debt and emerging market crisis, Gopinath has shouldered the position as the managing editor of the Review of Economic Studies.

She juggles her work between serving as the Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Kerala, a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and a member of the economic advisory panel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She also served as a member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India’s Ministry of Finance.

Gopinath was also named one of the top 25 economists under 45 by the IMF in 2014 and chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2011.

