Harish Salve: The lawyer who represented India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Former Solicitor General Harish Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. A Supreme Court lawyer, Salve also appears for India in international arbitration matters. Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1, 1999, to November 3, 2002.

Salve was born in a Marathi family to NKP Salve and Ambriti Salve on June 22, 1955. His father was a chartered accountant and a politician of the Congress and his mother was a doctor. Salve is married to Meenakshi and has two daughters.

Before he became a lawyer, Salve practised chartered accountancy in taxation. He began his legal career as an intern in 1980 at JB Dadachandji & Co. He worked with Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General, between 1980 and 1986.

Harish Salve was appointed as amicus curiae by the Supreme Court in cases relating to environmental preservation. He was admitted to the English Bar in 2013 and joined top English barristers’ at Blackstone Chambers later on.

Salve has represented large corporates like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Group, ITC Limited. He appeared for Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano in 2003, and as a defence counsel in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

Salve is one of India’s highest-paid and most in-demand Supreme Court senior counsel, particularly in tax matters where he won the $2 billion Vodafone legal battle in 2012.