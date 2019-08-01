Who is Hamza bin Laden?

Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza, who was seen as an eventual heir to the leadership of terrorist group al Qaeda, is believed to be dead, United States officials have said. Hamza, who is believed to be around 30 years of age, is said to have been born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where the family of the slain al Qaeda leader have lived for generations. He is also said to have spent several years in Iran following the 9/11 attacks, where he, along with several other family members of the 9/11 plotters, were given refuge by Iranian officials.

Advertising

Earlier this year in March, Hamza had his Saudi citizenship revoked after the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Sanctions Committee blacklisted the terrorist leader. The move also came after the US State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading “to the identification or location in any country” of Hamza.

Explained | What UNSC blacklisting of Osama bin Laden’s son means

He was also named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. In 2015, Hamza had released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the US and its allies. And in a message a year later, following in the footsteps of his father, he urged the overthrow of the leadership in their native Saudi Arabia.

Advertising

The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the “crown prince of jihad,” has always been the subject of speculation. For years, several reports spoke of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house arrest in Iran.

According to reports, Hamza was married to one of the daughters of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, a senior al Qaeda leader. A video of his wedding was recovered from the compound in Pakistan’s Abbottabad where his father Osama bin Laden was killed.

In 2018, it was revealed by Hamza’s family that he had married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the leader of the hijackers who carried out the deadly 9/11 attacks.