Who is Govind Singh Dotasara?

Rajasthan’s new Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara. ( Photo source: Wikimedia) Rajasthan’s new Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara. ( Photo source: Wikimedia)

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara Tuesday replaced Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress chief. Pilot was removed from the post as well as sacked as deputy chief minister after he skipped two meetings of MLAs even as the party leadership reached out to him several times.

Dotasara’s elevation to the post has come almost 15 years after he contested his first election to become a member of a panchayat samiti in the state.

After joining the party in 2005 while working as a lawyer, Dotasara won his first assembly elections in 2008 from the Lakshmangarh constituency. Ever since, he has held the seat for three consecutive times. In 2018, when the party rose to victory in Rajasthan, he was made the education minister. Earlier, during the 14th Rajasthan assembly, he held the post of the deputy chief whip of the Congress.

Born on October 1, 1964 in Kriparam ji ki Dhani in Lakshmangarh of Sikar district, 55-year-old Dotasara had started his career from the grassroots level in the party. Dotasara has completed his BCom and then LLB from Rajasthan University. He practised in a Sikar court for almost two decades. His wife, Sunita Devi, is a government schoolteacher and the couple has two sons.

