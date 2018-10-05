Who is Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege?

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 file photo, Denis Mukwege, Director of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, gestures during a news conference in Stockholm. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, file) FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 file photo, Denis Mukwege, Director of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, gestures during a news conference in Stockholm. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, file)

The Norwegian Nobel Committee Friday awarded the Nobel peace prize 2018 to a Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, for his contribution to “end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.” Known as “Doctor Miracle”, Mukwege was born on March 1, 1955, in Bukavu. He was inspired to become a doctor by his father, a pastor who used to visit the sick. After studying medicine in neighbouring Burundi, he returned to work in Lemera hospital before pursuing specialist training in gynaecology in Angers, France.

In 2008, Mukwega became the Director of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to sexual assaults. He is an outspoken critic of the abuse of women during war who has described rape as “a weapon of mass destruction.” His work has also been of an acclaimed 2015 film titled: “The Man Who Mends Women.” Mukwege is the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts. His basic principle is that “justice is everyone’s business”, AP reported.

He has repeatedly condemned impunity for mass rape and criticised the Congolese government and other countries for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war.

The Congolese gynecological surgeon has previously called gender inequality a disgrace to society. Speaking at an international assembly of the Lutheran church in Namibia, he said churches must speak out against sexual abuse, and he condemned what he called the “inhumanity” that some men show toward women.

He has been honoured previously by the United Nations and has received many other international awards, including the Olof Palme Prize in January 2009 and the Sakharov Prize in 2014. In September 2016, he also won the Seoul Peace Prize. He was appointed a professor at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium in 2015.

