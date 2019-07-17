Who is Biswa Bhushan Harichandran?

Senior BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandran has been appointed as governor of Andhra Pradesh by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. The 84-year-old leader will be taking over from ESL Narasimhan, who has served as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since 2009.

Advertising

Harichandran began his political career as a member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1971 and then became its national executive member. The BJP veteran also held the post of State General Secretary until the formation of the Janata Party in 1977. Thereafter, he joined the BJP and was appointed as Odisha BJP chief from 1980 to 1988.

He switched sides to Biju Patnaik’s Janata Dal which received a thumping majority in the 1990 Odisha assembly elections. He left Janata Dal after its poor performance in 1995 elections and returned to the BJP the next year.

He was elected to Odisha Assembly five times, from Bhubaneshwar and Chilika. He also served as a former law minister in BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha in 2004.