Who is Anysuya Uikey?

The President Tuesday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Anysuya Uikey as Governor of Chhattisgarh. A communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that President Ram Nath Kovind had cleared her file for the post. Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, had been given additional charge of the post after the death of Balram Das Tandon last year.

Uikey, 62, is a BJP politician from Madhya Pradesh. She was born in Chhindwara and has secured a Masters Degree in Economics.

Uikey was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha between 1985 and 1990, after which she served as a member of Rajya Sabha for one term from 2006 till her retirement in 2012.

As an MLA, Uikey was appointed state Minister for Women and Child Development between 1988-’89. She also served as a member of the National Commission for Women from 2000-’04. She has also been elected chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Tribals and chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh State Scheduled Tribe Commission.

Between 2006-’09, Uikey was member of the committee on Social Justice and Empowerment. She has also been a part of committees on Health and Family Welfare, Hindi Salahkar Samiti, Food Processing Industry, Women and Child Development, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes etc.