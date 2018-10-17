Who is Anna Burns?

Writer Anna Burns smiles after she was presented with the Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2018 by Britain’s Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during the prize’s 50th year at the Guildhall in London, Britain, October 16, 2018. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS Writer Anna Burns smiles after she was presented with the Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2018 by Britain’s Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during the prize’s 50th year at the Guildhall in London, Britain, October 16, 2018. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Anna Burns has become the first Northern Irish author to win the Man Booker Prize for her fourth novel ‘Milkman’ published in 2014. Winner of 52,500 pounds ($69,223 or Rs 50.85 lakh) worth prize, Burns novel is narrated by a teenage girl pursued by an older man, the milkman.

Born in Belfast, the prestigious English literary award has made Burns the first female winner since 2013, after Eleanor Catton bagged the award for ‘The Luminaries’.

The 56-year-old author moved to London in 1987 and published her first novel ‘No Bones’ in 2001. She currently resides in East Sussex, South East England.

Adding to the list of her achievements, Burns won the 2001 Winfred Holty Memorial Prize, an award for best regional novel, and was also shortlisted for the 2002 Orange Prize for her first novella. The Women’s Prize for Fiction or popularly known as the Orange Prize is one of UK’s most prestigious literary awards, annually presented to a female author of any nationality for best original full-length novel in English.

Burns won against authors including American literary heavyweight Richard Powers, Daisy Johnson, at 27 the youngest author ever to be shortlisted for the award, and Canadian Esi Edugyan.

‘Little Constructions’ published in 2007 and ‘Mostly Hero’, 2014 are among her other works.

