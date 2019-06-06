Who is Anju Ghosh?

Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh, who joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata on Wednesday, is mostly known for her role in Beder Meye Josna (1989), the highest-grossing movie in the history of Bangladeshi films.

The 63-year-old actor has been away from her acting career for a very long time. While she began her career in 1982, after she moved to Kolkata after the release of Beder Meye Josna, and worked in the industry.

Besides Beder Meye Josna, she has also acted in “Chondon Diper Raj Konna”, “Bedenir Prem”, “Garial Bhai”, “Kumari Maa” and “Rajar Meye Parul, Gariber Sansar”.

At present, she lives at Salt Lake in Kolkata. When asked to clarify whether she was still holding the Bangladeshi citizenship, the actor did not respond.

While inducting her into the party, Ghosh handed over the party flag to her at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata. “Today, popular film actor Anju Ghosh is joining our party. She had wanted to join BJP for a long time. Now, we have got the real Beder Meye Josna,” the BJP leader said.