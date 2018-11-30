Who is Andrés Manuel López Obrador aka AMLO?

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the former mayor of Mexico City and the country’s first Left president in over two decades. Popularly known as AMLO, he will begin his six-year term office on Saturday (December 1) succeeding Enrique Peña Nieto.

In his third attempt, AMLO won the presidency on July 1 with about 53 per cent of the vote.

Born in 1953 in the south-eastern state of Tabasco, López Obrador graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in 1986, while he began his political career a decade earlier as a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Tabasco.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador later became the Tabasco state president for the party. Not a novice to politics, AMLO joined as Head of Government of Mexico City – a position akin to that of city mayor – in 2000 from which he resigned in July 2005 to enter the 2006 presidential election.

He made a second attempt in 2012 for the presidential election representing a coalition of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). After leaving the PRD in 2012, the President-elect founded the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in 2014.

Often termed as a populist, the President-elect during his campaign, stood up to US President Donald Trump’s anti-Mexican immigration policies and promised to end the war on drugs in Mexico as murder rate has shot up in the country at an alarming rate. Among other issues, he opposed the “power mafia” that has governed Mexico for decades and planned to increase scholarships for young Mexicans and expanding social welfare programmes for the elderly.