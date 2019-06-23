Akash Anand: Political greenhorn now BSP’s national coordinator

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s national coordinator. Meanwhile, her brother, Anand Kumar, was named the party’s national vice-president.

Who is Akash Anand?

The elevation of Akash is being seen as a sign of his growing influence in the party affairs. The son of her younger brother Anand and a prominent face in Mayawati’s Lok Sabha campaign, Akash had first raised brows with his presence at the birthday celebration of the BSP supremo. She later announced Akash would join the party’s “movement” and learn the ropes of politics.

“It is an anti-BSP conspiracy…dragging in my nephew forces me to think something about it…in a tit-for-tat response, I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn,” she had earlier said amid criticism from the BJP.

Mayawati had begun hand-holding Akash since his return from London in early 2017. It was in May 2017 that Akash made his political debut when he accompanied Mayawati during a visit to Saharanpur following a Thakur-Dalit clash.

A few BSP leaders told The Indian Express they remember Mayawati had introduced Akash to them: “This is Akash, he has completed his MBA from London and now will look after the party works”.

She first introduced her brother Anand and nephew Akash to party workers on September 18, 2017, during a political rally in Meerut. The introduction was considered as the launch of Akash’s political career. It was the first time Anand and Akash shared the dais with her.

Akash, who completed his schooling from Delhi, is the eldest of Anand’s three children. “He accompanies Behanji when she goes to Delhi,” sources had earlier said.

After an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Parliamentary elections, Akash became more active and was credited with launching Mayawati on Twitter. He was seen with his aunt during election rallies.

The political newbie had also addressed a joint gathbandhan rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar Ground in Agra after Mawayati was banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission.