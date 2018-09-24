Who is Abhilash Tomy?

Though originally from Alappuzha, Tomy spent much of his childhood in Naval bases across the country since his father was in the Naval police. (File photo) Though originally from Alappuzha, Tomy spent much of his childhood in Naval bases across the country since his father was in the Naval police. (File photo)

Commander Abhilash Tomy KC is one of the most eminent sailors of India and is a pilot in the Indian Navy. On July 1, he had set sail in the International solo circumnavigation Golden Globe Race (2018) (GGR). The 39-year old’s boat Thuriya was dismasted due to rough weather and sea conditions and he had suffered a severe back injury. Tomy sent distress messages from his vessel on Saturday, following which the Indian navy along with the Austrailian defence force set about in the mission to rescue him. Tomy was traced by the Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft and has been rescued by French vessel Osiris on Monday.

Read in Malayam

Though originally from Alappuzha, Tomy spent much of his childhood in Naval bases across the country since his father was in the Naval police. Tomy happens to be the first Indian and second Asian to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation around the world on a boat that began on November 1, 2012 and ended on March 31, 2013.

Also read: Commander Tomy’s rescue operation LIVE: Injured naval officer rescued by French vessel Osiris

Tomy is an awardee of the Kirti Chakra and the Tenzig Norway National Adventure Award. He had also won the MacGregor medal, which is awarded to personnel from the Indian Armed Forces for extraordinary military reconnaissance.

The GGR organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, is a laborious race that involves solo circumnavigation of the globe in a yacht with no kind of modern technology. Tomy is the only Indian in the race that includes 11 participants. He was in the third position in the race, having sailed over 10,500 nautical miles in the last 84 days. Tomy’s vessel was stranded in the Southern Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth in Austrailia.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App