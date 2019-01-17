Who is Aakash Anand?

BSP Supremo Mayawati Thursday announced that she will make her nephew Akash Anand join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn the ropes. The 28-year-old Aakash has been in the limelight for being seen with Mayawati at recent political events. He was last seen at the 63rd birthday celebration of Mayawati.



Advertising

Mayawati’s brother Anand and Aakash were introduced to BSP party workers in September 2017. The introduction – that came at a time when Anand was already being projected as Mayawati’s heir – was taken as the launch of Akash’s political career. Before that, in May 2017, Akash had accompanied Mayawati during a visit to Saharanpur after Thakur-Dalit clash

A few leaders from BSP remember that when Mayawati had introduced Akash to them, she had said that “this is Akash, he has completed his MBA from London and now will look after the party works.”

“Akash is the eldest of Anand’s three children. Other than Akash, Anand has two daughters. Akash was introduced in the party two years ago, soon after his return from London in 2017, and hasn’t been given any official responsibility in the party so far. He, however, accompanies Behanji when she goes to Delhi and comes back to Lucknow,” informed sources, adding that Akash has become the most trusted one for Mayawati in the family for last more than 10 years.

Advertising

Sources also said, Akash completed his schooling from Delhi and later pursued MBA from London. He has been with Mayawati Since he came back to India in 2017.