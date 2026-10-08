US-Iran War Live News Updates: Houthis claim missile attack on Saudi airport

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim fresh missile strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudhi Arabia. (Representational Image)

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed they carried out a new missile attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to reports cited by AP.

Three people have died and 36 were injured in attacks on two Saudi airports, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. The attacks hit Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Story continues below this ad The authority said two women were killed at Abha. They were residents, one from Morocco and one from Algeria. A further 28 people were hurt there, from minor to severe injuries. They included Saudi citizens and two residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines. At King Khalid International Airport, one Sudanese resident died and eight people were injured. They were five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. The authority said the attacks also caused some damage to property, and the injured were taken to hospital at once. Story continues below this ad Key world developments: Three civilians, including two women, were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.

The Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has lost complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces say they have gained ground in western Taiz as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation.

Iran to block ‘illegal routes’ created in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC advisor. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 06:29 PM IST Houthis claim missile attack on Saudi airport Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed they carried out a new missile attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to reports cited by news agency AP Oct 8, 2026 04:42 PM IST Four Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least four Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. According to the ministry, the death toll from Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 2023 has reached 74,254, while 175,306 people have been wounded. Oct 8, 2026 04:14 PM IST Nuclear industry progress despite sanctions, threats and attacks': Iran Iran's head of Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that despite “sanctions, threats and attacks”, the agency has made progress in health, agriculture and radiopharmaceuticals, Iran's Nour News reported. In a response to an allegation that Iran wished to produce nuclear weapons, Eslami said: “In addition to these pressures, lies and accusations are also raised against the country, which they themselves know are not true, but despite these conditions, our colleagues have been able to carry out their mission competently and maintain the movement of the country on the frontier of knowledge.” Oct 8, 2026 04:02 PM IST First foreign airline flight lands in Tehran since war began The first commercial flight operated by a foreign airline since February 28 has landed in Tehran, state media reported, after the US granted a sanctions waiver allowing Iraq’s national carrier to operate flights to Iran. State television broadcast footage of an Iraqi Airways flight landing in Tehran from Iraq’s Najaf, saying it was a round-trip service. Iraq’s Ministry of Transport said last month that the US had granted Iraqi Airways an exemption to operate flights to Iran. An official said the exemption covered flights carrying pilgrims travelling between Iran and Najaf. Oct 8, 2026 02:02 PM IST India condemns attacks on Riyadh airports, extends solidarity with Saudi Arabia The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning that attacks on airports in Riyadh. The statement read, "India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." Oct 8, 2026 01:25 PM IST Hormuz transits at lowest in over two months after attacks, data shows Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz hit a two-month low after tanker attacks last week reached their highest level since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, shipping data showed. Only seven commodity vessels crossed on Tuesday, the fewest since July 23, according to analytics firm Kpler. Crude flows through the strait dropped 27% from the previous week's wartime peak to at least 10.1 million barrels a day, Kpler analysts Emmanuel Belostrino and Yui Torikata said in an October 6 note. That matches September's average but is only 74% of pre-war volumes. Most of the decline came from ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, where cargoes move between tankers. Exports from the Gulf of Oman coast and the Red Sea, however, climbed to 6.7 million bpd, more than double pre-war levels, offsetting some of the lost Hormuz supply, the analysts said. Reuters inputs Oct 8, 2026 12:53 PM IST Syria weighs military aid for Saudi Arabia amid Yemen war, sources say Syria is carefully considering providing military assistance to key ally Saudi Arabia amid an escalating war against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, a US official and a Syrian military official briefed on the matter said. Options being considered include defensive aid to protect the kingdom from attacks, or deployment of forces in an offensive capacity to help Saudi-backed Yemeni troops fight the Houthis, the sources said. The US official said Saudi Arabia had requested that Syria deploy forces to fight the Houthis - an assertion denied by the Syrian president's media adviser, Ahmad Zaidan, in a post on X following the publication of this story. AP Oct 8, 2026 12:12 PM IST 1,806 Houthi fighters killed, says Yemen's army The army of Yemen's internationally recognised government says it killed 1,860 Houthi fighters in at least 2,103 operations and citing Saba news agency reports, Al Jazeera quoted a spokesperson as saying the army destroyed “hundreds of pieces of equipment, materiel and military sites”. Oct 8, 2026 11:57 AM IST Kuwait condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports Kuwait has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on the Abha and King Khalid international airports in Saudi Arabia, which it said resulted in deaths and dozens of civilian injuries. In a statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and international law, and called for an immediate halt to attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic infrastructure. بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية الخميس 8 أكتوبر 2026 تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين لاعتداءات ميليشيا الحوثي السافرة ضد مطاري أبها والملك خالد الدوليين في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، والتي أسفرت عن وقوع عددٍ من الوفيات وإصابة العشرات من المدنيين، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادة المملكة وخرقٍ فاضحٍ للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني. وتشدد الوزارة على رفض دولة الكويت القاطع لتكرار هذه الاعتداءات الجبانة التي تستهدف المدنيين الأبرياء والأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية، مؤكدةً ضرورة وقفها فوراً. وإذ تُجدد الوزارة تضامن دولة الكويت المطلق مع المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها لصون سيادتها وأمنها وحماية مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، فإنها تشدد على أن أمن المملكة جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن دولة الكويت وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، معربةً عن خالص تعازيها وصادق مواساتها لأسر الضحايا، وتمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل. — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) October 8, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 11:37 AM IST Muslim World League condemns Houthi ‘treacherous terrorist acts’ on Saudi airports The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid airports in Saudi Arabia. In a statement on X, the secretary-general of the MWL reaffirmed his “denunciation” of what he called “treacherous terrorist attacks” that caused deaths and injured dozens. Statement from the Muslim World League: https://t.co/abdXp3zFtc — Muslim World League (@MWLOrg_en) October 8, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 11:21 AM IST Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks Oil prices rose on Thursday on persistent worries about supply from the key Middle East producing region amid an increase in attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while the US cut output as a hurricane menaced offshore production. Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.28%, to $102.28 a barrel by 0427 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.66, or ⁠1.88%, to $89.94. Prices ​settled lower on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency agreed to accelerate the release of oil stocks and to prioritize diesel supplies under a plan launched in March, as governments seek to tackle record fuel prices and supply disruptions caused by the Iran war. Oct 8, 2026 09:23 AM IST Iran attacks led US troops to abandon major Kuwait base Iranian missile and drone attacks forced US troops to abandon Camp Buehring, a major American military base in Kuwait, during the opening days of the war, CBS News reported Wednesday, citing newly obtained footage and witness accounts. Videos obtained and authenticated by CBS News showed impacts and damage to buildings and military equipment at the base. American forces faced ballistic missiles and drones, while three US service members said Iranian F-5 fighter jets were also used in the attacks. “They hit us bad,” a service member told CBS News. “It was horrible. There were a lot of brave guys who stayed to fight there — and people at home don't know what happened. We had to abandon the base.” New videos obtained exclusively by CBS News show Iranian attacks on a major U.S. military base in Kuwait as the war with Iran kicked off seven months ago. The footage was recorded by a person stationed at Camp Buehring and captures the moments of impact and the aftermath. U.S. Central Command declined to comment and the Pentagon pointed back to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments on March 4 regarding the removal of U.S. troops. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 7, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 09:21 AM IST Pentagon tells CENTCOM to prepare for resuming major combat operations in Iran The Pentagon has instructed US Central Command to complete preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran, Axios reported Wednesday, citing US officials. The directive, issued several days ago, did not set a date for strikes, and President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, according to the report. US and Israeli sources told Axios that renewed operations could take place before the US midterm elections and potentially before Israel’s elections a week earlier. If major combat operations resume, they are expected to include large-scale strikes on Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets, Axios reported. Oct 8, 2026 09:21 AM IST Three killed in Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi airports Three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on two Saudi airports, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to strike dozens of Houthi military targets across Yemen. One person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while an attack on Abha International Airport killed two people and injured 28, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a post on X Wednesday. The Saudi-led coalition later said it destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis across Saada, Hodeidah, al-Jawf and Marib after the group attacked civilian sites in Saudi Arabia. Oct 8, 2026 09:19 AM IST Hormuz transits at lowest in over two months after attacks, data shows The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to the lowest in more than two months after attacks on tankers in the key waterway reached their highest last week since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, ⁠shipping ​data showed. Seven commodity vessels passed through the strait on Tuesday, for the lowest figure since July 23, data from analytics firm Kpler showed. "Crude crossing the strait fell 27% from a wartime high the week before, to at least 10.1 million barrels a day," Kpler analysts Emmanuel Belostrino and ​Yui ​Torikata wrote in a note on October 6. "That is ⁠back to its September average, but 74% of its pre-war level." Oct 8, 2026 08:55 AM IST Trump says record oil supplies moving through Strait of Hormuz President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States had moved more oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past three nights than at any previous point in the waterway’s history. “We’ve taken more oil out of the Hormuz Strait in the last three nights than at any time in the history of the Strait,” Trump said in Texas. Oct 8, 2026 08:55 AM IST Oil prices climb past $101 a barrel as shipping attacks increase Oil prices rose above $101 a barrel in early Thursday trading as increasing attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz fueled concerns over Middle East supplies. Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 1.33%, to $101.53 a barrel by 0116 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.11, or 1.26%, to $89.39, Reuters reported. Oct 8, 2026 07:13 AM IST Oil rises as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks Oil prices rose on Thursday on persistent worries about supply from the key Middle East producing region amid an increase in attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 1.33%, at $101.53 a barrel by 0116 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.11, or 1.26%, to $89.39. Prices settled lower on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency agreed to accelerate the release of oil stocks and to prioritize diesel supplies under a plan launched in March, as governments seek ⁠to ​tackle record fuel prices and supply disruptions caused by the Iran war. Oct 8, 2026 06:49 AM IST GCC chief condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports Jassim Mohammed al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and King Khalid airports, stating that they are “systematic crimes” targeting civilians. Al-Budaiwi said in a statement that targeting civilian airports and “endangering the lives of travellers, workers and civilians represents a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms”. He added that the GCC countries stand united with Saudi Arabia. Oct 8, 2026 06:20 AM IST Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across Yemen The Saudi-led coalition says it has launched a “comprehensive operation” against Houthi military sites after recent attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. In a statement posted on X, coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki al-Maliki said 82 targets were destroyed across Saada, Hodeidah, al-Jawf and Marib. He said the targets included 11 mountain-based ballistic missile storage sites in Saada, as well as command and control centres, communications systems, missile and weapons depots, and gathering sites. Al-Maliki said the operation followed Houthi attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in the country’s southwest, adding that attacks on civilian sites “will not go unpunished”. https://t.co/O24LLoSHNY — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 7, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 06:03 AM IST Hegseth claims US sank 59 Iranian navy vessels Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the US has sunk 59 Iranian navy vessels during the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. He was speaking to the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln after they arrived in San Diego. “They had a modern navy before this conflict started, and then they had to deal with the USS Abraham Lincoln and what you’re capable of doing,” Hegseth said, adding that the aircraft carrier helped enforce an “impenetrable steel wall” in the Strait of Hormuz. The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego after a controversial 320-day deployment enforcing the US naval blockade and supporting combat operations. Oct 8, 2026 05:38 AM IST Yemeni government forces say 1,860 Houthi fighters ‘neutralised’ in ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operation Yemen’s government forces say they have carried out 2,103 “precise targeting operations” against Houthi military positions across several fronts as part of the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” operation. In a post on X, the military spokesperson said the strikes targeted Houthi movements, fortifications, supply lines and military positions. He claimed the operations had “neutralised” 1,860 Houthi fighters and destroyed hundreds of pieces of military equipment, weapons and military sites. ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن" المستمرة، جانبٌ من استهدافات قواتنا المسلحة لتحركات المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، وتحصيناتها، وخطوط إمدادها، ومواقعها العسكرية المشروعة. بالإضافة إلى تنفيذ 2103 عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد أهداف عسكرية مختلفة تابعة للمليشيا، في جميع المحاور والجبهات، نتج عنها تحييد 1860 من عناصر المليشيا وتدمير المئات من المعدات والعتاد والمواقع العسكرية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 7, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 05:23 AM IST Oil prices slide to just over $100 a barrel Oil prices have started on a downward trajectory, with Brent crude futures losing 38 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at $100.20 as of 20:31 GMT – shortly after New York markets closed – after reaching $101.51 earlier today. The loss was attributed to the International Energy Agency’s agreement to speed up the release of oil stocks and prioritise diesel in a bid to curb record-high fuel prices, as the US-Israel war on Iran squeezes global supplies, according to the Reuters news agency. Oct 8, 2026 04:50 AM IST US refutes IRGC’s claims of being in control of Hormuz Strait The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz and has closed it. In a post on X, CENTCOM called the claims "false". CENTCOM said ships carrying commercial goods and energy supplies, including 20 million barrels of crude oil, were passing through the strait "right now". It added that the US and its regional partners "clearly control the strait". The statement came in reply to IRGC Commander Mohammadreza Naqdi. He told Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency on Wednesday that Iran's position on the waterway had not changed. He also said that transit routes Iran considers illegal would soon be closed. Oct 8, 2026 04:41 AM IST Turkey sends technical, defensive support to Saudi Arabia Turkey is sending mainly defensive and technical support to Saudi Arabia to help it fight Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, two officials said on Wednesday, after the NATO member and Pakistan pledged to act on the collective defence commitment of their newly formed alliance. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and a robust defence industry, has condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, voiced willingness to help meet Riyadh's technical military needs, and agreed to join a Saudi-led coalition to ensure navigational safety in the Red Sea. A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the support expected from Turkey was only in the form of military equipment, intelligence sharing, and weapons systems, adding that no other form of deployment had taken place as part of the alliance so far. Oct 8, 2026 04:37 AM IST Jordan condemns deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi airports Jordan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and King Khalid international airports. Fouad al-Majali, the ministry’s spokesman, reaffirmed “Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia, standing with it in all steps it takes to protect its security and stability, its interests, and the safety of its citizens and residents therein”. Oct 8, 2026 04:37 AM IST Iran says conditions to end war ‘clearly and firmly’ set out Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says Tehran has “clearly and firmly” set out its conditions for ending the war on all fronts and restoring security to the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Baghaei said Iran would also deliver its response to proposals from the US side through mediators. Oct 8, 2026 04:36 AM IST Saudi Arabia says 3 killed, 36 injured in attacks on airports Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday revealed three people had been killed in attacks on its airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. The authority said two people were killed in attacks on Abha International Airport, while one person died during an attack on King Khalid International Airport. Those killed in Abha were female residents, one Moroccan and one Algerian, along with 28 others suffering injuries ranging from minor to severe. These included Saudi citizens and two residents of Bangladeshi and Filipino nationalities. Meanwhile in King Khalid International Airport, the deceased person was a Sudanese resident, along with eight people suffering injuries, including five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents, and one Pakistani resident. Oct 8, 2026 04:36 AM IST Hello, and welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest news and updates from around the world as they happen.

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