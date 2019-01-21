Toggle Menu
Who is Shivakumara Swami?

Born on April on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara, the Lingayat religious head has been well known for his philanthropic activities.

BJP National President Amit Shah with the chief pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami. (File)

Shivakumara Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumakuru is a revered seer of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith. The 111-year-old pontiff of the mutt is currently undergoing treatment for a lung infection in Karnataka and is on ventilator support.

Born on April on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara, the Lingayat religious head is well known for his philanthropic activities. In recognition of his social work, he was conferred with the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2015 and the Karnataka Ratna in 2007. He was also conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature by Karnataka University in the year 1965.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa with Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur. (File photo)

The pontiff also heads the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs close to 125 educational institutions in Karnataka. The society runs several institutions offering a variety of courses, including engineering.

Swami, who is revered in the Lingayat community, counts several politicians in Karnataka among his followers. His sway in the Lingayat community is such that national leaders such as BJP president Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had in the past visited him to seek his blessings.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Sri Shivakumara Swami (File photo)

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy recommended the seer for the Bharat Ratna. BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s state president also said that their party would request the Prime Minister to confer the award on the seer.

On January 17, PM Modi tweeted, “His Holiness Dr Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu is a remarkable personality and has positively impacted crores of lives through his outstanding service. The entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

