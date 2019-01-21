Who is Shivakumara Swami?

Shivakumara Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumakuru is a revered seer of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith. The 111-year-old pontiff of the mutt is currently undergoing treatment for a lung infection in Karnataka and is on ventilator support.

Advertising

Born on April on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura village of Ramanagara, the Lingayat religious head is well known for his philanthropic activities. In recognition of his social work, he was conferred with the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2015 and the Karnataka Ratna in 2007. He was also conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature by Karnataka University in the year 1965.

The pontiff also heads the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs close to 125 educational institutions in Karnataka. The society runs several institutions offering a variety of courses, including engineering.

Swami, who is revered in the Lingayat community, counts several politicians in Karnataka among his followers. His sway in the Lingayat community is such that national leaders such as BJP president Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had in the past visited him to seek his blessings.

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy recommended the seer for the Bharat Ratna. BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s state president also said that their party would request the Prime Minister to confer the award on the seer.

Advertising

On January 17, PM Modi tweeted, “His Holiness Dr Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu is a remarkable personality and has positively impacted crores of lives through his outstanding service. The entire nation is praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”