Who is S N Shrivastava, the new Delhi Police Commissioner?

Amid the ongoing violent situation in northeast Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed S N Shrivastava as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday. Shrivastava succeeds outgoing commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Earlier on Wednesday, Shrivastava was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order). Follow Delhi violence LIVE updates

Shrivastava is a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer who was repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sources told The Indian Express that the decision to appoint Shrivastava with immediate effect was taken after the performance of the Delhi Police was analysed by the Home Ministry, which found lack of action on its part since Saturday night.

Prior to this, Shrivastava was serving as Special DG (training), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Shrivastava was also the Delhi Police’s elite anti-terror unit chief till 2015. He was later transferred to the Recruitment Cell and Delhi Armed Police 3rd Battalion.

“Srivastava had joined the Special Cell in 2012. During his tenure, nearly 37 terrorists from four separate modules were arrested. These include 22 from Indian Mujahideen and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said a senior police officer.

