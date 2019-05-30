Who is S Jaishankar?

Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to be part of the new Narendra Modi government. With the new responsibility, Jaishankar becomes part of a long line of career diplomats taking the political plunge. The former US Ambassador has been one of the most active diplomats in the Modi government and steered the government’s agenda across the world.

A 1977 batch Indian Foreign Officer, Jaishankar has previously served as Indian ambassador to US (2014-15), China (2009-13) among other European nations, and had a major role in the negotiation of the ambitious India-US civil nuclear agreement. The longest-serving foreign secretary is credited for forming the crux of Modi’s foreign policy in his first term as the prime minister.

Jaishankar also had a pivotal role in ending the Doklam crisis between India and China which took the two nations on a brink of war in Arunachal Pradesh. During his tenure in Beijing, Jaishankar helped India improve ties with China in trade, border and cultural relations.

Upon retirement from diplomacy, Jaishankar joined Tata Sons as President, Global Corporate Affairs. He was conferred the Padma Shree in 2019.