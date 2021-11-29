Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter?

Parag Agrawal, the Chief Technology Officer of Twitter, is now taking over from Jack Dorsey as the Chief Executive Officer. Dorsey will step down from his role, and the company’s board has been preparing for his departure since last year, according to news agency Reuters.

Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was appointed Twitter CTO on March 8, 2018. He succeeded Adam Messinger, who left the company in December 2016. Agrawal’s appointment was announced internally in October 2017.

His early work on the use of artificial intelligence to increase the relevance of tweets on Twitter timelines was well recognised.

Agrawal joined Twitter in October 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer after completing his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. While studying at Stanford, he worked as a research intern for Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AT&T Labs.

Agrawal completed his schooling from the Atomic Energy Central School.

Taking to Twitter, Agrawal thanked Dorsey for his continued mentorship and friendship. Further, he thanked the entire team for their trust and support.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

“Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together,” Agrawal wrote in a note shared on his Twitter handle.

He added that “at the all-hands tomorrow we’ll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion”.

“The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential,” Agrawal said.