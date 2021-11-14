Who was Milind Teltumbde, Maoist leader killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, was among the 26 Naxals killed in a fierce encounter with the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

Milind Teltumbde became a Maoist activist in the 1980s after a spat with the then manager of Western Coalfields Limited in Chandrapur, where he was working as a technician after his ITI training. “As worker, he was active in a worker’s union called Akhil Maharashtra Kamgar Union,” said a former senior police officer tracking the Naxal movement’s history and intricacies. “He steadily rose through the ranks since then and is now a member of the central committee of CPI(Maoist),” he added.

Teltumbde and his accomplices once attempted murder of the WCL manager with whom they had a quarrel. “The attempt, however, failed,” said another former police official who has been part of several investigations and interrogations in Naxal-related cases in Gadchiroli.

The former senior official said: “Teltumbde was the main financier of the Bhima-Koregaon programme organised in Pune three years ago. His exchanges of communication with the organisers with the nickname of Deepak is part of the police record in the case.”

“Teltumbde was also active in Nashik and other places in western Maharashtra for a few years,” said another former official.

He added: In the late 80s, he was part of the then people’s war group (PWG) led by Kondapalli Sitaramayya, but due to some serious differences, the entire Maharashtra unit was thrown out of the party by Sitaramayya. Teltumbde and others then formed a separate outfit called Maharashtra PWG but later he was taken back into the party fold, in 1992.

His wife Angela Teltumbde was also arrested in Thane in 2011 but was later released on bail.

For many years, Teltumbde was the secretary of Maharashtra unit of CPI(Maoist). Over the last few years, he has been working as incharge of CPI(Maoist) Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone.