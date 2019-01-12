Who was Meera Sanyal?

Meera Sanyal, a noted banker-turned-politician, passed away at 57 on Friday after battling cancer for a brief period. Sanyal joined AAP in 2013. Before venturing into activism and politics, Sanyal had been at the helm of Royal Bank of Scotland serving as its CEO and chairperson. She was also a noted figure in the economic circles and was awarded as Philanthropist of the Year by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in 2011.

Prior to joining AAP, Sanyal contested as an independent candidate from Mumbai in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009. She also contested in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, representing AAP from Mumbai South constituency. Her 30-year-old banking career came to a halt after she chose to plunge into political activism. Sanyal frequently expressed her views about the inability of the established Indian political class in solving the country’s problems.

Her stint as an activist was most pronounced during her legal battle against Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) in 2014. Sanyal, through her petition, shed light on the mishandling of coal imports by MbPT in Mumbai’s Haji Bunder port area. She pointed out that the area spread across 25 acres was facing environmental and health threats due to negligence on the part of MbPT.

As a vocal critic of Modi government’s demonetisation exercise, Sanyal also authored a book entitled ‘The Big Reverse: How Demonetization Knocked India Out’.