Maryland shooting: Who is Jarrod Ramos?

Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire at a newspaper office, the Capital Gazette, in Annapolis, Maryland. The suspect, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, who reportedly had a long-standing feud with the paper was arrested. The police have called the shooting “a targeted attack”.

Jarrod Ramos, a resident of Laurel, Maryland, sued the newspaper in 2012, accusing a former reporter of defamation over an article titled ‘Jarrod wants to be your friend’. The article, published in ‘The Capital’ one of Capital Gazette’s publications was about a case in which Ramos pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of an old high school classmate.

Several months later, Ramos filed a longer 22-page claim of defamation, but the lawsuit was again dismissed by the court as Jarrod failed to produce any piece of evidence that supported his claim.

Ramos mutilated his fingers in order to avoid identification, news agency AP reported. The official says investigators believe the suspect was attempting to prevent them from getting a fingerprint match. He was later identified using facial recognition technology.

According to county police officials, Ramos had been making social media threats against the newspaper for some time.

