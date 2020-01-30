Who is ‘Rambhakt’ Gopal, the gunman who shot Jamia student

The man, identified as Gopal, has been detained (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The man, identified as Gopal, has been detained (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Brandishing a gun at a group of students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University Thursday, a man chanted “Yeh lo Azadi” as he opened fire at the protesters despite heavy police presence in the area on Thursday. The armed assailant has been identified as Bhagat Gopal Sharma, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources.

Hours before the incident, Sharma, who goes by the pseudonym Rambhakt Gopal on Facebook, shared multiple posts on the platform in which he boasted he was the “only true Hindu” at the protest site and asked his followers to drape him “in a saffron cloth at his last rites” and chant ‘Jai Shree Ram.” The 19-year-old said he was doing “this is for Chandan Gupta,” who was shot dead during communal violence in Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh last year.

Moments before the shooting, he also shot three Facebook Live videos which shows him heading to the area where students can be seen leading a peaceful protest.

He had also repeatedly threatened to “finish off Shaheen Bagh,” the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in New Delhi, in his Facebook posts. In one instance, he even compared its fate to that of Jallianwala Bagh, where a group of unarmed civilians were fired at by British troops on orders delivered by General Dyer in pre-Independence India in 1919.

The shooting comes days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur at a BJP election rally egged those present in the crowd to chant “Goli maro saalon ko (shoot the traitors).”

Thakur, addressing an election rally Monday, repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”. It roughly translates to “What should be done with traitors of the country? Shoot them”. The Election Commission asked BJP to remove Thakur from its star campaigners list and has imposed a further 72-hour ban on Thakur.

