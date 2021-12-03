Who is Jagdish Thakor, the ex-MP appointed as Gujarat Congress chief

The 64-year-old Jagdish Thakor, a former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader was appointed as the president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Friday, by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The post of GPCC president has been lying vacant since March this year after Amit Chavda resigned from the post in the wake of Congress’ poor performance in the Gujarat local body polls in 2021.

Congress Working president Hardik Patel welcoming the decision, told The Indian Express, “the appointment is 10 years late. The party should have used his potential long back”.

Thakor is a native of Kankrej taluka in Banaskantha and resides in Naroda of Ahmedabad with his family. A Class 10 pass, Thakor began his political career as a student leader in 1973, and won his first Assembly election in 2002, a difficult year for the Congress when BJP, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi won its highest number of seats on account of the Hindutva wave in the elections held in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning and the riots that followed.