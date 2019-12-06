V C Sajjanar: The mild-mannered officer behind Hyderabad ‘encounter’

Locals celebrate in Hyderabad; Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar. (Express photo) Locals celebrate in Hyderabad; Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar. (Express photo)

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday confirmed the four accused in the rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an ‘encounter’ with police in the early hours of the day. The accused in the case were reportedly taken to Chattapally, 30 km from Hyderabad, post-midnight in an attempt to recreate the crime scene when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police.

Who is V C Sajjanar?

V C Sajjanar hails from Karnataka and belongs to the 1996 batch of the Indian Police Service. He was the Superintendent of Police of Warangal in 2008 when three youths accused of throwing acid on two girls were shot dead by police. The two girls succumbed to injuries later. Sajjanar was lauded as a hero while no inquiry was ordered to probe the circumstances that led to the encounter.

Before being posted as Cyberabad police commissioner, Sajjanar served as IG of Special Intelligence Branch, the anti- Naxalite unit. During his stint there, he was credited for the arrest or surrender of several top Maoists and encounter of senior Maoist leaders.

In August 2016, Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal operations unit headed by Sajjanar, shot dead Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin on the outskirts of Hyderabad when he allegedly tried to attack police and escape. The operation to detect Nayeemuddin’s presence in Shadnagar was led by then intelligence chief B Shivdhar Reddy. Nayeem allegedly opened fire from an AK47 at the police party from inside his jeep.

On Friday, Sajjanar, a soft-spoken and mild-mannered officer, once again came to the limelight after the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor were shot dead.

The top cop said that the four men were taken to Chattapally for the reconstruction of the crime scene when they allegedly tried to escape by attacking police. The cops claimed that they fired in self-defence, killing all four on the spot.

