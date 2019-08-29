All you need to know about Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF officer to go on war

The first look of the Gunjan Saxena biopic, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, was released by the makers on Thursday. The film titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl will see Janhvi portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career.

Who is Gunjan Saxena?

Flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war. She made history during the Kargil war in 1999 when, as a flying officer, she flew a Cheetah aircraft into the combat zone and rescued several soldiers.

Gunjan, the daughter of an Army officer, was summoned by the Indian Air Force when the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated. She was asked to fly in Srinagar and she agreed.

The IAF pilot had a close shave when an enemy missile missed her aircraft and crashed behind it. She, however, continued with her duties.

She was later honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war. She also came to be known as the Kargil Girl.

After pursuing her graduation from Hansraj College in New Delhi, Gunjan had joined the Delhi Flying Club at Safdarjung.

Karan Johar, who is also producing the film, tweeted the first look with a caption that read, “With unabashed courage & bravery, she made her domain in a man’s world. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020.” In this poster, Janhvi is seen as a pilot for the first time, channelling the spirit of Gunjan Saxena perfectly.

In another poster released by Zee Studios, Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi can be seen embracing each other. Sacred Games 2 star Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of Janhvi’s father in the film.