Girish Chandra Murmu, the first Lieutenant Governor of J&K

Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the Gujarat cadre belonging to the 1985 batch.

Murmu, who will replace incumbent J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, is presently serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry.

A native of Mayurbhans in Odisha, Girish Chandra Murmu did his MA in Political Science from Utkal University while he completed his MBA in Public Services from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Murmu also held important administrative positions during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat.

Previously, Murmu has served as Additional Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry for seven years under CM Modi and has been a troubleshooter for the Gujarat government in cases ranging from 2002 riots to the alleged fake encounters in Gujarat.

The senior IAS officer has also helped in governing public sector undertakings in the country under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.