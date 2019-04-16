Who is Ferdous Ahmed?

Ferdous Ahmed, who recently stirred a controversy by campaigning for Trinamool Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, is a Bangladeshi actor and model who has acted in over 200 films in the Bangladeshi and West Bengal cinema.

The 45-year-old actor stoked a controversy when he was seen campaigning for TMC’s Raiganj Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal in North Dinajpur district Sunday. Irked with this, the BJP questioned the presence of a foreign national in a political campaign. The saffron party alleged that it is a violation of the model code of conduct as the TMC is trying to woo the minorities which will play a decisive role in North Dinajpur.

Ferdous has won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actor four times for his films Hothat Brishti (1998), Gangajatra (2009), Kusum Kusum Prem (2011) and Ek Cup Cha (2014). He is a mass communication graduate from the University of Dhaka.

His first film Hothat Brishti, directed by noted Bengali director Basu Chatterjee, was an India-Bangladesh joint production and won him the National Award for Best Actor. The film was a remake of National Award-winning Tamil film Kadhal Kottai which was later remade in 1999 in Hindi as Sirf Tum. According to an interview given by him to the Star Weekend Magazine, he was also awarded the Vjala Anondodok award in Kolkata for Hothat Brishti.

Ahmed is also a part-time model and owns film production house Nuzhat Films, TV production house CinemaScope and a wing of event planning studio.