Who is FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam?

US-based global courier delivery service company FedEx had earlier this month appointed Raj Subramaniam as its new president and CEO. Subramaniam, who is currently serving as company’s Executive Vice-President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, will succeed President David L. Cunningham effective January 1, 2019.

Subramaniam shares a rich history at FedEx as he held various executive level positions in the last 27 years. He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong, where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region. Subramaniam then took over as president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the US as senior vice president of international marketing. He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.

Born in Trivandrum, Kerala, Subramaniam received an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He earned two post-graduate degrees: a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He was honoured with IIT Bombay’s Distinguished Alumnus Award for his outstanding achievements in the corporate world. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis and named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 2016.

Subramaniam serves on the Board of Directors for First Horizon National Corporation. He holds membership in a number of business leadership organizations, including World 50 and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.