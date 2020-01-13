DSP Davinder Singh was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport and was awarded the President’s medal for gallantry last year. DSP Davinder Singh was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport and was awarded the President’s medal for gallantry last year.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh was arrested along with “most wanted” militants in South Kashmir on Saturday, bringing back questions about his alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack case and other big cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The cop was traveling with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq and his associates in a private vehicle when they were stopped at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Who is DSP Davinder Singh?

Davinder Singh was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport and was awarded the President’s medal for gallantry last year.

In 2004, in a letter to his lawyer Sushil Kumar, Afzal Guru, then lodged in Tihar Jail for his involvement in the Parliament attack, had said that “DSP Davinder Singh”, then posted with J&K Police’s Special Operations Group at Humhama, had asked him to “take Mohammad”, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack, “to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him”. Afzal was convicted and hanged on February 9, 2013.

Davinder Singh’s alleged role in the Parliament attack case, however, was not probed. Asked about this on Sunday, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said: “There is nothing as such in our records nor do I know anything about it… We will question him on this.”

A senior J&K police officer said Singh was posted across Kashmir on counter-insurgency duty. “He was DySP DR in Pulwama too,’’ the officer said. “He can open a can of worms once he starts talking”.

On Thursday, when a team of 15 foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to J&K, Singh was among those who welcomed them at the Srinagar airport.

