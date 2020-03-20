Who is Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor was the recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song ‘Baby Doll’ Kanika Kapoor was the recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song ‘Baby Doll’

With singer Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus, celebrities and politicians who reportedly attended a dinner party with her shortly after her return from London, are now facing a risk of having contracted the virus. Among them, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, her MP son Dushyant Raje, and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O Brien have all quarantined themselves.

The Mumbai-based 41-year-old singer catapulted to stardom with her song Baby Doll in 2014, for which she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She, however, started her career in 2012 with the music video of Jugni Ji, featuring Dr. Zeus.

Born in Lucknow in 1978, Kapoor moved to London in 1997 after her marriage to an NRI businessman. She separated from her husband in 2012 and returned to India. She has three children.

In an Instagram post Thursday, she revealed she has been tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote, “For the past four days, I have had signs of flu. I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

The singer added, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care.”

