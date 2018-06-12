Who was Bhaiyyuji Maharaj?

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. (File Photo) Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. (File Photo)

Spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Indore on Tuesday. Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name is Udaysingh Deshmukh, was a zamindar’s son and a former model known for his opulent lifestyle. He used to be elegantly dressed, operated from a sprawling ashram at Indore, travelled in a white Mercedes SUV with a small band of followers and used to stay in lavish resorts during his trips. Also Read: Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who was offered cabinet post by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shoots himself

Because he was a prominent Maratha spiritual leader, he had a wide following among politicians and businessmen cutting across party lines in Maharashtra, who flock to him for ‘advice’ on spiritual matters.

According to his website, Yuva Rastra Saint Shri Sadguru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is mentioned as a spiritual leader, social reformer and motivator, whose sole aim is to bring happiness on the faces of countless poor and downtrodden people, lift them from morass of despair, poverty, social inequality and enable them to live a life of dignity.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj was born in 1968 in a family of agriculturists at Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh and he counted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Vilasrao Deshmukh, senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, R R Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Harshavardhan Patil, Ranjit Deshmukh, Sushilkumar Shinde and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete among his followers.

He was also a follower of Lord Dattatreya, and was referred to as a “Yuva Rashtra Sant”.

Apparently, Maharaj played an important mediator role in persuading Anna Hazare to call off his fast for Lokpal in 2011. During that time, The Indian Express ran a story where he was quoted as saying, “I can tell you the government is trying really hard. I am not supporting or favouring anybody but intentions of both sides are very clear.”

Last year, the self-proclaimed spiritual guru courted controversy on his wedding day after a woman, who claimed to

be an actress, accused him of “cheating” on her and termed him a “trickster”. Bhaiyyu Maharaj married Dr Ayushi Sharma, a native of Shivpuri, in Indore last year, a year after announcing his intention to take ‘sanyas’ from public life.

His first wife Madhavi died in 2015.

