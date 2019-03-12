Who is Abdelaziz Bouteflika?

Algeria’s longest-serving head of state Abdelaziz Bouteflika said on Tuesday he won’t be seeking a fifth term in office as protests mounted against his candidacy over the past few weeks.

Bouteflika’s last public address was in 2014 after his party won the general election. He has stayed away from the limelight after suffering a stroke in 2013.

“There will be no fifth term,” Mr Bouteflika was quoted as saying in a statement. “There was never any question of it for me. Given my state of health and age, my last duty towards the Algerian people was always contributing to the foundation of a new Republic.”

Celebrations erupted on the streets of Algeria capital Algiers as the news broke. Critics, however, fear Bouteflika could install a puppet president and postponing the election indefinitely as a threat to democracy.

“Even if this is a beautiful victory for the Algerian people and the gesture was there, I do not believe that the entire regime and its system is going to collapse,” Dalia Ghanem Yazbeck, a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Al Jazeera.

Last week, as thousands of Algerians took to the streets protesting against his reelection bid, Bouteflika had pledged to step down early if reelected. But his promise failed to diffuse the protests.

Who is Bouteflika?

Bouteflika was born and raised in Oujda, French Morocco in 1937. He joined the Algerian Liberation Army (ALN) at the young age of 19 and quickly rose through the ranks. After Algeria attained independence from colonial France, his ALN connections helped him become a minister in the government. Bouteflika also served as president of the United Nationa General Assembly in 1974.

He was convicted by an Algerian court in 1983 for syphoning off 60 million dinars while he was foreign minister. However, he was granted amnesty by President Chaldi Benjedid and his debt erased.

In 1999, Bouteflika became president after Liamine Zéroual unexpectedly stepped. After serving two terms, Bouteflika brought in a Constitutional amendment in 2009, allowing him to run for office an unprecedented third term. He was again reelected in 2014 after bringing in another Constitutional amendment.

Shortly after winning the general election, he was admitted to a clinic in France. He has been seen in public for nearly five years and it is alleged he “can hardly speak and is said to communicate by letter with his ministers”.