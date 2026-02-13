World Radio Day 2026: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations

World Radio Day 2026: Know the date, theme, history, significance, and how the day is celebrated worldwide to honour the power of radio. (Source: Canva)

World Radio Day 2026 Date and Theme: World Radio Day is a global celebration, which is observed annually on February 13, falling on a Friday this year, in 2026.

The theme of World Radio Day 2026 is “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice.”

It highlights that technology, especially AI, when used ethically and responsibly, can build trust and strengthen its link with listeners.

Technology alone does not establish trust. Radio broadcasters do, which is why the day also honours broadcasters for the information they provide, the voices they elevate, and the stories they tell.

World Radio Day also recognises the significant role that radio has played for over a century as a medium for informing, entertaining, and connecting communities throughout the world.