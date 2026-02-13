World Radio Day 2026: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations

World Radio Day 2026 Date, Theme, Significance: Annually observed on February 13, the day celebrates the founding of United Nations Radio in 1946.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 09:17 AM IST
World Radio Day 2026: Know the date, theme, history, significance, and how the day is celebrated worldwide to honour the power of radio.
World Radio Day 2026 Date and Theme: World Radio Day is a global celebration, which is observed annually on February 13, falling on a Friday this year, in 2026.

The theme of World Radio Day 2026 is “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice.”

It highlights that technology, especially AI, when used ethically and responsibly, can build trust and strengthen its link with listeners.

Technology alone does not establish trust. Radio broadcasters do, which is why the day also honours broadcasters for the information they provide, the voices they elevate, and the stories they tell.

ALSO READ: World Radio Day 2026: Pune event reflects on radio’s future in age of AI

World Radio Day also recognises the significant role that radio has played for over a century as a medium for informing, entertaining, and connecting communities throughout the world.

This day was created as an event by UNESCO during its 36th General Conference in 2011, which was later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly at its 67th session in 2012, becoming an officially recognised international commemoration.

The day celebrates the founding of United Nations Radio in 1946, which began broadcasting shortly after World War II and represented an early commitment to global communication and information sharing.

As we mark the day today, the keyword 'World Radio Day 2026' is gaining traction on Google Search.

 

As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
