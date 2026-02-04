World Cancer Day 2026: Date, Theme, Origin, Significance, and all you need to know

World Cancer Day 2026 Date, Significance and Theme: Cancer has emerged as one of the leading reasons for death in the world in 2022, accounting for around 10 million fatalities, according to data by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In order to raise awareness and educate people about the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer, every year, February 4 is recognised as World Cancer Day , and this year, it will be observed on Wednesday, February 4, in 2026.

On this day, people and organisations from all over the world come together to highlight the necessity of early detection, improved screening, cutting-edge treatment options, and stronger international efforts in the fight against cancer.