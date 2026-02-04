World Cancer Day 2026: Date, Theme, Origin, Significance, and all you need to know

World Cancer Day 2026 Date, Significance and Theme: World Cancer Day was first observed on February 4, 2000, during the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 09:28 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2026World Cancer Day 2026:
Make us preferred source on Google

World Cancer Day 2026 Date, Significance and Theme: Cancer has emerged as one of the leading reasons for death in the world in 2022, accounting for around 10 million fatalities, according to data by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In order to raise awareness and educate people about the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer, every year, February 4 is recognised as World Cancer Day, and this year, it will be observed on Wednesday, February 4, in 2026.

On this day, people and organisations from all over the world come together to highlight the necessity of early detection, improved screening, cutting-edge treatment options, and stronger international efforts in the fight against cancer.

As we mark World Cancer Day today, the keyword ‘cancer day’ is trending on Google Search Trends (Screenshot) As we mark World Cancer Day today, the keyword ‘cancer day’ is trending on Google Search Trends (Screenshot)

World Cancer Day: Theme for 2026

This year, 2026, the theme for World Cancer Day is “United by Unique.” This initiative forms part of a three-year campaign running from 2025 to 2027, which focuses on raising awareness and taking action.

It highlights the essential role of personalised and patient-centred care in the battle against cancer, while also exploring innovative approaches to make a significant impact.

World Cancer Day 2026: Origin and Significance

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) launched World Cancer Day to bring together and support the cancer community while working to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and ensure that cancer control remains a top priority on the global health and development agenda.

World Cancer Day was first observed on February 4, 2000, during the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Mumbai’s lung cancer burden rising among non-smokers: report

The Paris Charter aims to encourage research, prevent cancer, improve patient care, raise awareness, and mobilise the worldwide community in the fight against cancer, and it includes the foundation of World Cancer Day.

The concept of World Cancer Day arises from the opportunity to raise awareness about cancer and its consequences on individuals, families, and communities.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam shot dead in Zintan
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Parvinn Dabass, Parvinn Dabass interview, Parvinn Dabass Khosla Ka Ghosla, Parvinn Dabass diet, Parvinn Dabass wife, Parvinn Dabass net worth, Parvinn Dabass indian express
Fasting in the mornings, cheat days, and no wheat: 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor Parvinn Dabass on habits that keep him fit at 50
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Fasting in the mornings, cheat days, and no wheat: 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor Parvinn Dabass on habits that keep him fit at 50
Parvinn Dabass, Parvinn Dabass interview, Parvinn Dabass Khosla Ka Ghosla, Parvinn Dabass diet, Parvinn Dabass wife, Parvinn Dabass net worth, Parvinn Dabass indian express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement