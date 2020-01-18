Budget 2020 Date: When is Union Budget 2020?

This will be the second Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.0 as well as of Sitharaman as the Finance Minister. This will be the second Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.0 as well as of Sitharaman as the Finance Minister.

Union Budget 2020 Date: The Union Budget for the year 2020-21 will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on Saturday, February 1. This will be the second Budget in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, as well Sitharaman’s second as the Finance Minister.

This year’s Budget will be presented in the backdrop of economic slowdown with the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2019-20 being at an 11-year low of 5 per cent.

Key demands of industrialists for the upcoming Budget include focus on employment creation, higher spending on infrastructure even at the cost of fiscal slippage and well coordinated policies for agricultural sector.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3. It will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2 to enable standing committees to go in to demands for grants of various ministries.

As per convention, the session will begin with the President’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses. There will be no sittings for four days, from March 7 to 10 — Holi falls on March 10 (Tuesday); March 9 is a holiday as it intervenes between the weekend and the festival. There will be no sitting on April 2 as well, on account of Ram Navami.

