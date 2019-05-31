When is Union Budget 2019?

The Union Budget for the year 2019-20 will be tabled by newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. The dates of the session were discussed in the first cabinet meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, which secured a resounding victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

The first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 19, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a press conference. The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

The session is likely to have a total of 30 sittings. Meanwhile, the speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19.

A joint parliamentary session is also scheduled to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20.

Earlier this year, an interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1.