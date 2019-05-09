When is Mother’s Day 2019?

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May and is dedicated to mothers all over the world for their innumerable sacrifices and contributions in building up a society. This year, the occasion falls on May 12.

Whether it’s about buying gifts or preparing something special, people on this day leave no stone unturned to bring a smile on their mother’s face. It is perhaps the best occasion to make mothers feel special and loved.

However, a mother’s love can never be quantified and Mother’s Day serves as a great occasion to value the importance of mothers in our lives.

History of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908 when a lady named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia (where the International Mother’s Day Shrine is held).

Anna is renowned as the founder of Mother’s Day in the US. Though she never had kids, she was known to be inspired by her mother’s undying love after she passed away. Anna then had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.

Anna’s request was initially denied but the US started observing the occasion as a holiday owing to the consistent efforts of Jarvis, who, despite being a peace activist, also worked on public health issues in the US.

In 1941, a proclamation was signed by President Woodrow Wilson designating the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

However, Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates in almost 46 countries over the world. People all over the world celebrate this day with great zeal to pay tribute to their mothers.