When is ‘Howdy Modi!’ event?

“Howdy Modi”, the Indian community event in the US, is scheduled to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 22. US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event.

Modi is likely to leave for the US on September 21 — he will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27.

The event would the first time that an American president addresses thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US. It is being organised by non-profit Texas India Forum (TIF), a representative body of Indian-American organisations in Texas and other parts of the US.

The Houston event comes ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, in which the influential Indian-American community is expected to play a big role. Trump, a Republican, has already announced his candidature.

PM Modi has also sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US.

This will be the third meeting between Modi and Trump this year. The previous two were on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan in June and the G7 Summit in France in July.